The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, returned to Uganda on Monday morning, bringing an end to months of speculation and concern surrounding his health and prolonged stay in Namibia. The King’s return, coinciding with the completion of his three-month medical leave, was met with relief and excitement from his subjects, who had been eagerly awaiting his return.

The Kabaka arrived at Entebbe International Airport shortly after midnight, where he was received by a delegation led by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, and the Nnabagereka, Sylvia Nagginda. Also present were other members of the royal family, including Nnaalinnya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga, Prince Jjunju Kiweewa, and Nnaalinnya Victoria Nkinzi.

Addressing the rumors and speculation that had fueled his return, The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga dismissed claims that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s return to Uganda was due to visa issues in Namibia. Mayiga clarified that the King’s return was always planned and had nothing to do with visa problems.

“The Kabaka’s return has nothing to do with visa issues,” Mayiga emphasized. “Namibia offers visa-free entry to Ugandans, and the Kabaka’s stay was always planned to be for a specific period.”

The Katikkiro also apologized to the Namibian government for the actions of some individuals who had disrupted the King’s privacy while he was receiving treatment in Namibia.

The Buganda Kingdom is now preparing for the Kabaka’s coronation anniversary, with a decision on his attendance to be made in consultation with medical professionals

