KAMPALA, UGANDA – The trial of Molly Katanga continued on Tuesday, July 9 with the testimony of Police Witness No. 2, ASP Musede Samuel, who is attached to Jinja Road Police Division and is currently in charge of community policing in Bugolobi.

ASP Musede testified that he received a call from Patricia Kakwanza, a friend, on November 2, 2023, at around 8 am, informing him that there was a suicide at her home.

“I rushed to the scene and found Patricia, Otai Charles, and Amanyire at the house. I was directed to a room where the deceased body was found, and I took over the scene, instructing those present to stop any further activity,” he said.

When asked what he observed at the scene, ASP Musede stated, “I saw a pistol on the bed, a spent cartridge, a live bullet, and a lot of blood in the room. The body was placed on a new 3-inch mattress, and there was no blood coming out of it. The body had been cleaned and tied with gauze on the legs.”

The witness also testified that he communicated with his immediate boss at Bugolobi Police Station, who was already aware of the incident through Dr. Otai.

“I told him to stop whatever they were doing and I communicated to my immediate boss, who told me he had already received information from Dr. Otai and was on his way to the scene,” ASP Musede said.

ASP Musede also stated that he did not know the deceased, but knew Patricia Kakwanza, Otai Charles, and Amanyire through his work in community policing.

“I know Patricia Kakwanza from Security Plus, and I would talk to their people on a daily basis. I also know Martha Nkwanzi and Otai Charles from Patricia,” he testified.

The trial continues on Wednesday, with the prosecution expected to call additional witnesses to testify. According to Musede’s testimony on Tuesday, the police arrived almost two hours after the distress call.

The witness continued yesterday:

“I didn’t see Molly Katanga at the scene, but Patricia told me that the body was her father’s,” ASP Musede said. “She told me that the incident happened when her mother was not around.”

Earlier in the day, another witness police doctor Julius Muhwezi testified, distancing himself from a police form presented as evidence. He told court that the form was tampered with and does not reflect his true findings.

Dr. Muhwezi stated, “I can only own part B of the form. I didn’t sign the first half,” he said, adding that his signature and stamp on the second half had been altered.

The defense counsel, Elison Karuhanga, suggested that Dr. Muhwezi did not examine the suspects and that the form was fabricated as evidence. Dr. Muhwezi denied this, stating, “I took an oath, I examined these people. But the signature and stamp that appear on the form are not mine.”

The High Court Criminal Division presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata is hearing the trial.

Molly Katanga, who was a victim of the incident that led to the death of her husband on the fateful day of November 2, 2023 is being tried alongside her daughters — Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi charged with destroying evidence while the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and a nursing officer Charles Otai, also charged with accessory after a fact.

