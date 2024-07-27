ARUA – Over 150 cassava farmers and SMEs in Arua District have benefited from a 4-day training under PostBank’s Agri-SME Skills Development Programme, aimed at enhancing their value addition skills and exploring regional trade opportunities.

“At PostBank, we are committed to fostering prosperity for Ugandans, which aligns with our new tagline, Grow Prosper. By upskilling farmers, we can enable them to transition from subsistence to commercial farming. This transformation allows their products to meet both local and international market standards, improving their market base,” stated Kizito Enzama, a Personal Banker at PostBank Arua branch, on behalf of the Branch Manager.

The training session involved 3 days of technical training at Kabia and Sons Millers, where farmers gained hands-on experience in producing cassava flour, proper post-harvest handling, and good manufacturing practices. A financial literacy session led by PostBank’s team ensured farmers can manage their finances effectively and access agricultural products offered by the bank.

Upon completing the training, participants received certificates handed over by the Resident City Commissioner, Arua Town, Mr. Charles Ichogor. “We are truly grateful that Arua District was selected for this insightful training, and I encourage all participants to adopt and put into practice the knowledge they have acquired to ensure better quality cassava products,” he said.

Ichogor commended PostBank Uganda and FSME for extending such opportunities to the people of Arua, noting that “such engagements complement government efforts of social-economic transformation of our people.”

PostBank Uganda, through its Corporate Social Investment arm, launched its Agri-SME Skills Development Program in 2022 and has conducted SME Value Addition and financial literacy trainings to over 700 beneficiaries countrywide. The 2024 program cohort, targeting 300 beneficiaries, was launched in March and has received trainings in millet processing in Soroti district, agro-tourism in Fort Portal, cassava processing in Arua district, and will conclude with coffee value addition training in Kampala.

