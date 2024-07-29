MBARARA — Ankole cattle keepers have unveiled Ankole Cow Village at Mwesigwa Resort Farm in Kibega, Kiruhura Districtto promote Ankole cattle-based tourism.

The farm, owned by Mwesigwa Rukaari, Member of Parliament for Mbarara City North, hosted the launch event, which aimed to unite stakeholders across the value chain.

The event, attended by Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama and other prominent guests, marked a significant milestone in efforts to showcase the unique Ankole cattle breed as a top tourism attraction in Uganda.

During the launch, a section of Gen Z youth were hosted, and they listened intently as elders narrated the rich history of the Ankole cattle.

This initiative seeks to empower the youth to champion the promotion of Ankole cattle-based tourism.

Ankole cattle, known for their distinctive long horns, are mainly found in Western Uganda, specifically in the districts of Isingiro, Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Mbarara, and Kiruhura.

These majestic creatures feed on grass and sometimes receive supplements to enhance their diet.

Notably, President Yoweri Museveni, a renowned Ankole cattle herder himself, has long been associated with the breed. His passion for Ankole cattle is well-documented, and he has often spoken about the importance of preserving and promoting Uganda’s rich cultural heritage, including the iconic Ankole cattle.

The Ankole cattle, a type of Sanga cattle breed, hold significant cultural and historical value. They are believed to have originated from the cross-breeding of Zebu cattle from India and Egyptian cattle, brought by herdsmen who migrated to the region.

The Ankole cattle are considered sacred and are not typically raised for meat. Instead, they play a vital role in the lives of cattle keepers, providing a source of livelihood and serving as a symbol of status and wealth.

The unique characteristics of Ankole cattle, including their long horns, pendulous sheath and dewlap, and neck hump, make them a fascinating attraction for tourists.

