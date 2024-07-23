President Yoweri Museveni received a special message from his Angolan counterpart, President João Lourenço, at State House, Entebbe, on Monday. The message was delivered by Angola’s Special Envoy and Minister of External Relations, Ambassador Tete Antonio.

During the meeting, President Museveni and the Angolan delegation discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Uganda and Angola have enjoyed robust diplomatic ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1994. The two nations have cooperated in various areas, including trade, agriculture, energy, and defense.

Trade between Uganda and Angola has been growing steadily, with Uganda exporting goods such as coffee, tea, and tobacco to Angola, while importing petroleum products, machinery, and electrical equipment from Angola. In 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $10 million, with Uganda’s exports to Angola valued at $5 million and imports from Angola valued at $5 million.

The meeting also explored opportunities for increased cooperation in areas such as agriculture, where Uganda can share its expertise in coffee production and Angola can share its expertise in oil palm production. Additionally, the two countries discussed ways to enhance collaboration in the energy sector, including the potential for Angola to support Uganda’s oil and gas development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, attended the meeting, which underscored the commitment of both countries to deepening their bilateral relationship for the benefit of their citizens.

The special message from President Lourenço comes ahead of a planned state visit by President Museveni to Angola, aimed at further strengthening ties between the two nations.

