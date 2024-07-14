KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda’s digital app, MyAirtel, has reached a significant milestone, with over 500,000 monthly active users. This achievement showcases the growing demand for digital solutions in Uganda’s economy.

“We’re thrilled to see our customers embracing the MyAirtel App, which demonstrates their confidence in our digital platform,” said Daniel Odaka, Airtel Uganda’s Digital Channels Manager. “Our goal is to provide a seamless and convenient experience, making it easy for customers to manage their accounts and transactions.”

The app’s popularity is evident in its over 3 million downloads, indicating a strong brand presence and potential for further user adoption. “The app makes it easy for me to send money to a person and to a bank account. Immediately you place in someone’s name, it confirms and you don’t need to go through the long process. I also love the freebies you get when you spin the wheel,” said Racken Kobusingye, an Airtel Uganda customer and MyAirtel App user.

“I love using the Airtel App because it makes purchasing voice/data bundles easy for myself and purchasing for other people. I no longer have to remember so many USSD codes,” added Brian Balmoi, another satisfied customer.

Odaka emphasized the app’s focus on user experience and innovation, stating, “MyAirtel App serves as a prime example of how digital solutions can empower Ugandans and pave the way for a more convenient and interconnected future. We’re committed to responsible digital participation and continuous improvement.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

