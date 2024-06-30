PARIS, FRANCE | In a momentous achievement that underscores his unwavering dedication to leadership and excellence, Hamis Kiggundu, a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been officially conferred the title of Doctor of Global Leadership and Management by the European International University (EIU) in Paris. This prestigious honor was awarded during a grand convocation held on June 29, 2024.

In a world where perseverance and vision are often rewarded with remarkable success, few stories are as compelling and inspirational as that of Dr. Hamis Kiggundu. Known for his dynamic leadership and unyielding commitment to societal betterment, Dr. Kiggundu has ascended from humble beginnings in Uganda to become a global icon in business and philanthropy. His journey is a testament to the transformative power of dedication, innovation, and an unwavering belief in the potential for positive change.

EIU Honors Hamis Kiggundu with a Special Professional Doctorate

In recognition of his hardships, dedication, commitment, and sincere efforts to grow his organization on an international scale, as well as his contributions to social, economic, and corporate fields, the European International University (EIU) honored Dr. Hamis Kiggundu with a special “Professional Doctorate in Global Leadership & Management.”

As we capture the essence of Dr. Kiggundu’s extraordinary rise to prominence, culminating in his recent conferment as a Doctor of Global Leadership and Management by the European International University (EIU) in Paris. His achievements offer not only a blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs but also a beacon of hope for communities worldwide striving for betterment.

A Journey of Vision and Perseverance

Dr. Hamis Kiggundu’s path to global recognition is a testament to his vision, perseverance, and unyielding commitment to excellence. Born in Uganda, Dr. Kiggundu’s early life was marked by modest beginnings and significant challenges. Despite these obstacles, he applied Reason Based on Reality and forged ahead with a clear vision and an entrepreneurial spirit that would see him rise to the top of the business world.

Dr. Kiggundu’s ventures have grown from humble beginnings to a multifaceted business empire, encompassing real estate, agriculture(Agro-Processing and Value addition), technology and a fashion Lable. His conglomerate, Ham Group, has become a pillar of Uganda’s economy, known for its innovative approaches and commitment to quality. Under his leadership, the company has privately constructed and launched a state-of-the-art Hamz Stadium, provided numerous jobs and fostered economic growth, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader.

About the Professional Doctorate

The Professional Doctorate award is one of the highest levels of certification at the European International University (EIU-Paris). It is an honorary, vocation-centric terminal award conferred by EIU-Paris to deserving high-profile candidates. To achieve this highest award, candidates undergo a series of rigorous audits and evaluations of their personal and professional profiles and accomplishments, along with significant contributions to society. In the French education system, this is known as the VAE (Validation des Acquis de l’Expérience), a procedure used to assess and recognize prior learning outcomes, allowing French educational institutions to grant degrees based on substantiated work experience.

Academic Excellence and Global Recognition

Dr. Ajay Desai, Global Partner at EIU, praised Dr. Kiggundu’s achievements, stating, “We take pride and privilege in honoring talented and skilled prominent personalities around the globe for their valuable contributions in their respective fields.” This recognition culminated in a grand convocation in Dubai, where Dr. Kiggundu was honored by dignitaries from the European International University, Paris, France, including Ky. Col. Prof. Dr. Edward Roy Krishnan, the university’s founder and Director General; Dr. Joel Farnworth, the Deputy Dean of Business and Management Studies; Dr. F. R. Parameswaran, the International Adviser; and Dr. Ajay Desai, the Global Partner.

A Commitment to Societal Transformation

Beyond his business successes, Dr. Hamis Kiggundu is deeply committed to societal transformation. His philanthropic efforts focus on mindset change and youth empowerment, education, and community development. He believes in the power of giving back, implementing numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged and providing opportunities for young people.

Dr. Kiggundu’s approach to charity is grounded in empathy and a profound sense of responsibility. He views giving as an obligation for those blessed with resources, emphasizing that “the true value of charity lies in its spiritual rewards rather than worldly recognition.”

He advocates for collective social welfare with a belief that “Prosperity without collective Social Welfare is more of a Liablity than an Asset, as you becomes the victim.”

Looking to the Future

As Dr. Hamis Kiggundu embraces his new title, his vision for the future remains ambitious. He plans to continue expanding his business ventures, leveraging technology and innovation to drive economic growth. Some of his upcoming projects, include the Launching of Ham Agro Bank as a Support Engine for the farmers, promise to create jobs and boost local economies, among others

Dr. Kiggundu’s story is an inspiration to many, demonstrating that with vision, determination, and a commitment to excellence, remarkable achievements are possible. His journey from humble beginnings to global recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on their community and the world.

Dr. Hamis Kiggundu’s conferment as a Doctor of Global Leadership and Management is a testament to his extraordinary journey and his significant contributions to business and society. His story is not just about personal success; it is about inspiring others to dream big, work hard, and make a difference. As he continues to break new ground, Dr. Kiggundu’s legacy of leadership and philanthropy will undoubtedly inspire future generations.

This adventure of Dr. Hamis Kiggundu, based on official documents and personal insights, is a compelling testament to the power of vision, dedication, and leadership. It serves as an inspiring blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs and a beacon of hope for communities striving for betterment.

