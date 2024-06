NTUNGAMO – At least nine (09) people have perished in Wednesday morning accident along Rukungiri-Ntungamo road after a taxi traveling from Rukungiri to Kampala had a head-on collision with a Kasaba Coaches bus heading to Rukungiri.

Reports say 8 people out of 10 occupying the tax lost lives.

It is yet to be established on the cause of the accident.

Details to follow

