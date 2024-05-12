KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has ordered thorough investigation on the conduct of Parliamentary Commission in which the former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, together with the NRM Parliamentary Commissioners irregularly allocated themselves 1.7 billion shillings as “Service Awards” in a meeting chaired by Ms. Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament.

In a 3rd May, 2024 letter to Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Museveni wondered if he (Kiryowa) knew about the act before it was passed.

“I have been following the public debate on the service awards apparently given to the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and what you call back-bench Parliamentary Commissioners in May 2022. A total of 1,700,000,000= (One billion, seven hundred million) was shared between Hon. Mathias Mpuuga and the three NRM-nominated Commissioners.”

“Were you aware of these ‘awards’? Or the Attorney General does not need to know about this. If you were aware, did you advise that it was legal? The Prime Minister and Finance Minister told me that they only learnt about it in the news, even when they are members of the Parliamentary Commission.”

Museveni says such conduct is contrary to the revolutionary principles of the NRM.

“When we were fighting Obote and Amin, we used to call it primitive accumulation of wealth. Why? Officials under those regimes were trying to get for themselves as much money as possible in the quickest time possible, in the easiest way possible. We used to ask them, Where does this leave your country?”

He wondered, “How can Parliamentary Commissioners, who apparently earn more than other MPs award themselves all that money? What special services did they provide? Who approved the awards? I am told that it was never discussed by Parliament or the Committee on Legal Affairs. Find out.”

“When we are struggling to find money for roads, electricity, and other sectors that bring value into our economy? However, conduct which is only immoral and not illegal may not be punished legally but politically. Advise on the legality of these service awards. Did they violate the Leadership Code or the Anti-Corruption Act? If they did, what have the IGG and the CID done? Has everyone involved recorded statements? Is there an ongoing investigation? What about the DPP? If there is no legal but only a moral question, what has the NRM Parliamentary Caucus done?”

It should be recalled that the National Unity Platform fired Mpuuga from the Parliamentary Commission (in which Speaker retained him forcefully) and from the position of Deputy President (Central).

