KAMPALA – Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) hosted a team from the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) led by Mr. Johannes Frauscher-Chairperson of the JLOS Development Partner Group for a joint monitoring and evaluation visit at the Uganda Business Facilitation Center in Kololo. The visit was to assess progress made so far and identify areas of mutual interest for collaboration. The meeting also aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two entities and explore avenues for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of legal and registration services for the benefit of the Ugandan citizens. JLOS has been a key development partner to URSB over the last five years by supporting several initiatives.

In his remarks, Johanness commended URSB for being a shining star among JLOS partner institutions and pledged continued support adding that as Chair of the Development Partner Group, he would work closely with URSB in delivering on key areas of governance and security. He further noted that the meeting underscored the significance of strengthening partnerships and fostering a collaborative environment to maximize impact through pooling expertise, resources, and networks thjat benefit the broader legal and registration ecosystem in Uganda.

Ms. Rachel Musoke Odoi, the Senior Technical Advisor (JLOS Secretariat) reiterated the Secretariat’s appreciation to URSB for always being available to engage and exhibiting high levels of accountability. URSB is a member of the JLOS sector whose objectives include reforming and strengthening business processes to facilitate private sector development, enhancing policy, legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks for effective governance and security as well as supporting people-centered legislation, justice, law, and order service delivery.

The Registrar General Ms. Mercy K. Kainobwisho appreciated JLOS and its partners for the confidence extended to URSB and committed to transparency and diligence in all activities and projects. The Registrar General also thanked the delegation for the continued support to URSB especially towards the development and implementation of the Security Interest in Movable Property Registry, which is fully funded by JLOS.

URSB presented accomplishments, developments in formalization of the economy, efforts in strengthening of family cohesion through marriage registration, enhancement of creativity and innovation by protecting intellectual property, enabling micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to access easy credit using their movable properties as collateral and spurring business survival through business rescue mechanisms and after-care trainings.

