KAMPALA – On Tuesday, police arrested a student of Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology and his colleague who recorded themselves in a video clip claiming to hack into stolen phones and change serial numbers to evade tracking.

The 19-year-old, Savior Guma, and his colleague went viral in a video on social media but would later tell police that they sought Tik Tok likes.

In a statement, UICT unequivocally condemned any illegal activities, including unauthorized device modifications, as they compromise the integrity of the ICT sector.

“Upon learning of the allegations, UICT immediately reported the incident to law enforcement and is cooperating with their investigation. Concurrently, UICT is conducting its own internal inquiry to determine appropriate disciplinary actions based on institutional policies and national regulations.”

“Ethical behavior is a cornerstone of our academic community, and we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity, responsibility, and legal compliance. UICT remains committed to transparency and will provide updates on the progress and outcomes of the ongoing investigations. We are grateful for the continued support and trust as we manage this serious matter, and our dedication to exemplary education and a secure environment remains steadfast.”

