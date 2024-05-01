FORT PORTAL, UGANDA – President Yoweri Museveni has sparked a lively debate by declaring that Uganda’s problem isn’t a lack of jobs, but rather a lack of vision and wealth creation.

Speaking at the Labour Day celebrations in Fort Portal City, President Museveni emphasized that jobs come from wealth, and that Uganda needs modern wealth creation, not traditional wealth. “I have been polite because I didn’t want to embarrass some people. In the coming days, I will stop being polite. Jobs come from wealth. You cannot have jobs without wealth. So, start with wealth creation,” he said.

The President also criticized some employers for using casual labor instead of permanent labor, citing that it is cheaper for them. “The other point I picked is that some employers are not Christians. That instead of employing permanent labor, they are using casual labor because it’s cheap for them. Labor should be permanent. I’m going to insist on that one,” he said.

In addition, President Museveni announced plans to increase funding for the Uganda Development Bank to provide affordable loans, as commercial banks charge high interest rates. “Let’s struggle for low cost of transport, low cost of electricity, and low cost of money. We shall put more money in the UDB since commercial banks charge highly,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to embrace the four-acre model and full monetization of agriculture to create jobs and wealth. “If you want jobs, listen to the NRM guidelines on full monetization of agriculture so that everybody is involved in the money economy,” he said.

The Labour Day celebrations, held under the theme “Improving Access to Labour Justice: A Prerequisite for Increased Productivity,” aimed to promote fair labor practices and improve working conditions in Uganda.

President Museveni’s statements have sparked a lively debate, with some agreeing that wealth creation is key to job creation, while others argue that the government needs to do more to address the issue of unemployment.

