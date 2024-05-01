Mungu Feni, renowned for his soul-stirring performances and heartfelt lyrics, has released a powerful new single, “On My Way.” This latest release comes after his recent accolade as the best gospel artist in northern Uganda, solidifying his position as a talented and dedicated artist.

The music video, directed by award-winning Kenyan videographer Enos Olik, features stunning visuals and breathtaking scenery that complement the song’s emotional depth. Expertly crafted camera shots and picturesque environments enhance the video’s impact.

Behind the scenes, talented producer Eli Arkhis Muzik at Mungu Feni Records handled the audio production, ensuring clarity and emotion in every note and lyric. The result is a truly immersive experience for listeners and viewers alike.

“On My Way” is a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of music to uplift and inspire. With its infectious melodies and empowering message, this song is destined to leave a lasting impact on listeners everywhere.

Experience the magic of “On My Way” by watching the music video on Mungu Feni’s official YouTube channel and streaming the track on all major music platforms.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

