KAMPALA — The Inter-religious Council of East Africa Secretariat and Global Peace Foundation Uganda chapter have launched the first edition of the Family Festival, aimed at celebrating the family, faith, freedom, and the vision of One Family under God. The festival, to be presided over by President Yoweri Museveni, will revive African Renaissance and promote traditional extended family values and interfaith cooperation.

Speaking at the launch, Peace Service Ambassador Milton Kambula, President of the Global Peace Foundation Uganda Chapter, emphasized the importance of reviving African values and empowering communities to address challenges facing the continent. He urged African leaders to invest in families as a way of solving development bottlenecks and promised that the festival will train parents on how to raise children who can benefit their families, communities, and the African continent.

Co-chair Council of Presidents of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, His Eminence Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, noted that the festival will provide a platform to explore best practices in peace building and share ways to address poverty, education, and community health initiatives. He emphasized the need to protect and defend the family, freedom, and religious and cultural values.

The festival, to be held at Kololo Independence grounds on June 29th, 2024, will feature keynote speaker Dr. Hyun Jin Moon, Chairman of the Global Peace Foundation. Over 20,000 people, including former Presidents and leaders from the continent, are expected to attend. The event will include tree planting, debates, religious freedom roundtable, youth startups empowerment drives, tourism activities, community service for peace, exhibitions, and environmental conservation initiatives.

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Wilson Muluri Mukasa, Co-chair of the festival national organizing committee, assured that the government has given its full support to the festival, and President Museveni is expected to attend with his family to inspire youth about the benefits of having a family.

The festival aims to establish a policy framework to support the implementation of the African renaissance through the revitalization of inter-religious councils and associations of Kings and Queens across the continent. It promises to be a celebration of African values, faith, freedom, and the vision of One Family under God.

