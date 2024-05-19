KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has announced an much sought after extension of the national population and housing census, which was initially scheduled to end on May 19. The new deadline is May 25, 2024.

According to UBOS Executive Director and Census Commissioner, Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, the extension is aimed at ensuring that everyone is counted and no one is left behind. “We want to guarantee that all households and individuals are enumerated, and this extra time will enable us to reach those who may have missed the initial period,” Dr. Mukiza explained.

The census exercise, which began on May 10, has faced some challenges, including login difficulties and incomplete listing during mapping, which affected some enumeration areas. The extension provides an opportunity for households that have not yet been enumerated to make an appointment with their LC1 Chairpersons to agree on a date and time for enumeration before the end of the waiver period.

Supervisors have been urged to ensure complete coverage and quality assurance during this period. The data collected will be used to inform development planning, policy decisions, and resource allocation.

The public is encouraged to take advantage of this extension and make sure they are counted. By doing so, they will be contributing to shaping Uganda’s future.

Remember, the census is a crucial exercise that helps the government understand the needs and characteristics of the population, and it’s essential that everyone participates. Don’t miss this opportunity to be counted!

