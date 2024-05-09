ENTEBBE, UGANDA – Uganda Airlines has taken a significant leap forward in its expansion plans with the arrival of a brand-new Airbus A320 aircraft at Entebbe International Airport. The 160-seat aircraft, configured with a 12-seat Business Class and a spacious 138-seat Economy Class, is set to revolutionize the airline’s operations on key routes.

The new aircraft’s arrival marks a significant milestone in Uganda Airlines’ growth strategy, as it seeks to bridge the capacity gap between its existing CRJ900LRs and A330-800N widebodies. With its mid-range capabilities, the A320 is perfectly suited to substitute the widebody on medium-haul routes, offering unparalleled comfort and efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Airbus A320 to our fleet,” said Uganda Airlines CEO, Jenifer Bamuturaki. “This aircraft will enable us to increase capacity on key routes, improve our passengers’ travel experience, and expand our route network.”

The A320 will be deployed on the Johannesburg route, addressing capacity constraints and enhancing the overall passenger experience. “We will put this aircraft on routes where we are using the CRJ and are having volume and weight challenges,” explained Bamuturaki. “We hope to see an increase and improvement in our numbers, especially on routes like Johannesburg, where we are currently restricting baggage weight and number of bags you can carry.”

The arrival of the A320 is a testament to Uganda Airlines’ commitment to providing its passengers with a world-class travel experience. With its modern fleet and expanded route network, the airline is poised to become a leading player in the regional aviation market.

Key Facts:

Uganda Airlines’ new Airbus A320 has a seating capacity of 160 passengers, with 12 seats in Business Class and 138 seats in Economy Class.

The aircraft will be deployed on the Johannesburg route, addressing capacity constraints and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The A320 is perfectly suited to substitute the widebody on medium-haul routes, offering unparalleled comfort and efficiency.

Uganda Airlines’ fleet now consists of four CRJ900LRs, two A330-800N widebodies, and one Airbus A320.

