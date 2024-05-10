KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) have reached a truce on publicizing the ongoing national census activities. This follows a constructive engagement between the two parties, resulting in an understanding to disseminate President Museveni’s message on the 2024 national census.

Initially, private TV and radio stations had refused to broadcast the presidential message due to a lack of funding, despite a UCC directive to provide “maximum publicity” for free. The broadcasters’ association argued that they could not comply with the directive without adequate government funding, as they operate as commercial entities paying licensing fees and taxes to the government, with additional costs such as staff salaries.

However, NAB and UCC have now agreed to work together on paid-for census-related publicity materials. UCC executive director Nnyombi Thembo praised the responsiveness and engagement of the NAB team, stating, “Engagement with all stakeholders helps us understand each other and balance between commercial interests and public good interests.”

The national census, carried out by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), aims to gather social and demographic data for proper government planning. The 10-day exercise has been declared a public holiday to enable citizens to fully participate. President Museveni’s message, which has been posted on social media, urges Ugandans to cooperate with data collectors and provide accurate information.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in promoting the national census, ensuring that Ugandans are well-informed and encouraged to participate in the exercise.

