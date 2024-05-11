KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics – UBOS has made a statement on the delayed enumeration process in some parts of the country, clarifying that the enumeration devices (Tablets) have not failed to work but due to the incompetence of some enumerators who were not recruited on merit.

Dr. Chris Mukiza – UBOS Executive Director noted that in the majority of Districts, enumeration started smoothly with 94,099 Enumerators and Supervisors having been assigned roles and responsibilities on the enumeration system and are executing their assignments without any problem.

“The remaining 20,000 enumerators are the ones reporting “machine failures” and most of them were hired behind the official electronic recruitment system by respective Local Governments.”

He added, “Management has guided the District Census Officers and District Census Commissioner Representatives to fasten assigning roles and responsibilities to the affected enumerators to enable them perform their enumeration duties effectively.”

While dispatching the first consignment of census materials to the first set of districts; Gulu, Apach, Alebtong, Amurata and Otuke on April 27, Dr. Mukiza, revealed that there was recruitment malpractice from the local government.

“We realised those who qualified had not been shortlisted for interviews and we have allegations that even those who did interviews are appearing and those who didn’t are being recruited.”

“So, I commissioned security detail to investigate and now we are getting the culprits. We have asked the CAOs and city clerks to ensure that those on the list wrongfully must be removed,” he said.

He assured the public that enumeration devices and the Census application are operating well and the enumeration exercise is expected to be smooth going forward until 19th May 2024.

