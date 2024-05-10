KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has apologized for the delays experienced in the ongoing Census 2024, attributing the challenges to technical glitches in the new Computer Aided Personal Interview (CAPI) machines being used for data collection.

In a statement, UBOS Publicity and Advocacy Advisor Alfred Geresom Musamali acknowledged the enthusiasm of the public but expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the delays. He explained that some enumerators faced logging-in challenges due to the new technology, while some machines had slipped through the process without proper software installation.

“We apologize for the delay in reaching some of you this morning. We understand the excitement and eagerness to participate in the Census 2024, and we regret any inconvenience this has caused,” Musamali said.

Musamali assured the public that UBOS is working tirelessly to overcome these challenges and urged patience. “We are working round the clock to resolve these technical issues and ensure a smooth exercise. We appreciate your enthusiasm and request your further patience,” he added.

However, many citizens have expressed frustration and disappointment with the exercise, with some describing it as “the least organized government program” in recent memory. David F.K. Mpanga, a lawyer, slammed the exercise, saying, “A perfect working day has been wasted, and nobody will lose their job or even a single day’s allowance over this debacle. Nobody will even bother to apologize.”

The private sector has also felt the pinch, with Mustapha Mugisha lamenting, “The cost to us, the private sector players, of this holiday is very big. Direct staff costs for no value delivered per day is very huge!”

Citizens across the country have taken to social media to vent their anger, with many sharing their frustrating experiences. Mayende Caroline shared her mother’s frustration, saying, “She tried to keep every household member home in anticipation of enumerators, but absolutely no hope for any!”

As the exercise teeters on the brink of collapse, experts warn of the dire consequences of such a shambolic exercise. Jimmy Kiberu noted, “Ticking boxes without addressing qualitative aspects… These could be the situational errors that happen in public hospitals that result in the unprecedented deaths of mothers, children, and other Ugandans. Very disappointing!”

Despite the technical hiccups, UBOS remains committed to completing the exercise successfully. “We are committed to making this exercise a success, and we will do everything possible to ensure that every household is counted,” Musamali assured.

The Census 2024, which began on May 10, aims to gather vital data for national development planning. However, the public remains skeptical, wondering if the government is capable of organizing a successful exercise. With the country’s future development hanging in the balance, one thing is clear – this census will go down in history as a monumental failure if not turned around.

