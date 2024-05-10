KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has expressed shock and concern over the revelation that Speaker of Parliament Anita Among owns luxury houses in the United Kingdom.

In a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, the President questioned how a public official could afford such expensive assets— saying, “Why would a Ugandan leader build or buy houses in the UK or anywhere else abroad, when Uganda, the still under-developed country where she would have earned the money, still needs those investments?”

The speaker’s alleged UK properties, including a luxurious mansion in an upscale neighborhood, were confirmed by HE Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, in a brief to President Museveni. “She (HE Kate Airey) also told me about sanctioning the Rt. Hon. Anita Among. I said: ‘Why?’ She said that Anita Among has got a house or houses in the UK and has got bank accounts from which she pays school fees for her children who are studying there,” the President said.

He added: “I told her that the issue of houses would be very interesting if, especially, Anita Among did not declare them in her Leadership Code documents. If she had declared them, then the next issue would be how she got the money to build them. If these two are answered correctly and showing no mistake, the remaining issue would be political, ideological judgment.”

“Why would a Ugandan leader build or buy houses in the UK or anywhere else abroad, when Uganda, the still under-developed country where she would have earned the money, still needs those investments? It would definitely be a moral and ideological mistake.”

President Museveni has since instructed the Inspector General of Government and the Minister of Integrity to investigate whether Speaker Among declared her UK properties in her Leadership Code documents, as required by law. “I have instructed the Inspector General of Government and the Minister of Integrity to investigate this matter thoroughly and report back to me,” President Museveni said.

The President’s move comes amid growing concerns over corruption and illicit wealth among public officials in Uganda. The revelation of Speaker Among’s UK properties has sparked a heated debate in the country, with many calling for transparency and accountability from public officials.

The UK government recently announced sanctions against Speaker Among, freezing her assets in the UK and imposing a travel ban. The UK government cited concerns over corruption and illicit wealth and said the sanctions were aimed at combating corruption globally.

Speaker Among early in the week trashed allegations that she owns property in the United Kingdom (UK), further reiterating that she does not care about sanctions impeding her from traveling to the European country. “I am told that I have many assets in the UK and lots of accounts in the UK. Unfortunately, I have only been in the UK once. I don’t even have a pussycat in the UK,” Among said as she opened plenary sitting on Friday in her first verbal reaction to UK sanctions imposed on her and two former ministers.

Among insists that the sanctions are premised on her passing of the Anti-gay law in 2023. “These sanctions are politically motivated…The Bill that you [MPs] passed in this House… We are carrying a cross. I’m carrying a cross for 48 million Ugandans,” she added.

The investigation is ongoing, and many are eagerly awaiting the outcome to see if Speaker Among’s denial will be vindicated or if she will face consequences for allegedly hiding her wealth.

