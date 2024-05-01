Kampala, Uganda – Tian Tang Group has been commended for creating decent jobs for the local community in Mbale and surrounding areas.

Located in the eastern district of Mbale, the Tian Tanga group, part of the larger Sino Uganda Mbale Industrial Park hosts 48 operating industries out of a potential 100 factories. Authorities expect the park to create over 20,000 jobs and attract over US$800 in investment, significantly contributing to Uganda’s economic growth and development.

Thousands of locals, including Esther Lovinsa, who works in the quality control section at Black Ark, part of the Tin Tanga Group, have had similar positive experiences. Lovinsa, who previously lacked skills for a decent job, has risen through the ranks to become a quality control chief thanks to training and her own diligence.

“Since joining Sino Mbale two years ago, I can now pay school fees for my two children, rent, and food, thanks to my stable job,” says Lovinsa.

“I oversee up to 50 employees in my section, and I’m proud to say that the firm has created a positive and supportive work environment. These employees you see are the greatest asset the factory has, and they strive to treat them with the respect and care they deserve,” said Henry Ogwaanga who has been working in the factory for the last three years.

Ms. Mariam Lydia Kyalikoba, Human Resource Manager at Sino-Mbale Industrial Park, emphasized the company’s commitment to adhering to Ugandan labor laws and prioritizing employees’ welfare.

“We are adhering to the government’s labor laws and following established procedures for employment, as outlined in Ugandan values. We prioritize our employees’ welfare by providing proper working times, including latenight shifts and meal breaks. Our working hours are well-regulated and disciplined, and we strive to follow Ugandan labor laws at least 90% of the time,” Kyalikoba said.

She highlighted measures to ensure worker safety, including providing uniforms and safety shoes, establishing safe working conditions, and offering reasonable bonuses for work beyond stipulated hours. “Already, we have established safe working conditions, as the safety of our workers is our top priority. You may have observed that our workers in the various factories wear uniforms and safety shoes, which are provided to ensure their protection. Additionally, our factories are well-equipped with fire extinguishers and proper guarding, so we are well-prepared in case of any fire incidents. Overall, our safety measures are robust and up-to-date.”

According to Kennedy Mushemeeza, the Public Relations Manager, the park currently hosts 48 companies, actively producing a diverse range of 67 products without duplication.

The industrial park employs over 6,000 people, with a remarkable 90% being local employees and 10% international. The management aims to increase local employment to over 20,000, with a focus on gender balance. To achieve this, the park prioritizes local employment and provides on-the-job training for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Mushemeeza highlighted the park’s success in upskilling locals, citing the textile industry as an example.

“Locals without prior experience learn to operate machines and gain skills, enabling them to start their own businesses,” he said. The park also offers training in technical areas like engineering and mechanics, with employees earning a salary during training.

Notably, the park’s skilled employees have acquired hands-on experience that enables them to compete with university graduates. “Sino Uganda Mbale Industrial Park supports government programs like the Presidential Initiative on Skilling Youth and Women, scaling up opportunities for locals to acquire skills and contribute to community development.”

“This development is a significant boost to the local economy and demonstrates the park’s commitment to empowering the surrounding community. As the park continues to grow, it is expected to have a positive impact on the region’s economic growth and development.”

The Mbale Industrial Park encompasses the production of a wide range of goods, including glass, fabrics, household detergents, mobile phones, smart televisions, baby diapers, garments, LED bulbs, tubes, energy meters, and stockings.

The China-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park’s strategic location and favorable business environment position it to become a hub for industrial activity in the region, promoting social justice and decent work for all. This development aligns with the 2024 theme of “Social Justice and Decent Work for All,” showcasing the benefits of China-Uganda partnerships in promoting economic growth and decent work.

With its focus on decent work and economic growth, the China-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park serves as a model for responsible investment and industrial development in Uganda. As the park continues to grow and expand, it is expected to have a positive impact on the local community and contribute to the country’s economic development.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

