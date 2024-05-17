Kampala, Uganda – The Deputy Press Secretary to the President, Farouk Kirunda, has confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Abbas Byakagaba as the new Inspector General of Police, effective immediately.

Byakagaba replaces Martin Okoth Ochola, whose contract ended in March 2024. James Ochaya has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, replacing Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi.

The appointment was announced by State House on Friday evening with Kirunda stating, “H.E. the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF has today appointed Mr. Abbas Byakagaba as the new Inspector General of Police, replacing IGP Martin Okoth Ochola. Other changes have been effected in the Uganda Police Force.”

Byakagaba brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Counter Terrorism commander and Human Resource Director. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the country’s security apparatus.

The development has sent shockwaves through the police hierarchy, with many welcoming the appointment of a seasoned officer to the top post.

