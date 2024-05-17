KAMPALA – In a significant development, the government has allocated Shs2.221 trillion for the commencement of the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). This ambitious project, aimed at revolutionizing Uganda’s transportation landscape, will see the construction of a new railway line connecting the country to the neighboring nations of South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda.

The allocated funds will go towards acquiring land worth 260 acres in the districts of Tororo and Mayuge, updating feasibility studies for western and eastern routes, and undertaking Environmental and Social Impact Assessments. The SGR project is expected to reduce travel times, increase cargo capacity, and boost economic growth in the region.

In addition to the SGR project, the government has also made significant allocations for the upgrading and rehabilitation of various road networks across the country. A total of Shs592.08 billion has been allocated to address Kampala’s perennial woes of flooding, traffic congestion, and poor road networks. This includes upgrading un-signalized junctions, enhancing storm water drainage, and providing street lighting.

Other road projects lined up for rehabilitation include the 72Km Kampala-Jinja Highway, which has been allocated Shs20 billion, and the Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima road, which will receive Shs25.05 billion. The Mityana-Mubende Road (86Km) and Mityana Town Roads (14Km) will also undergo rehabilitation, with Shs42.38 billion set aside for the works. Furthermore, the Atwii-Nebbi (33Km) and upgrading of Packwach and Nebbi Town Roads have been earmarked for rehabilitation at a cost of Shs17 billion.

Parliament also approved Shs61.12 billion for the reconstruction of Matugga-Semutto-Kapeeka (41km) and similar works are expected to be undertaken on the District, Urban and Community access roads (DUCAR) under the Ministry of Works and Transport, with Shs142.3 billion having been set aside for these works.

While the allocation for infrastructure development is significant, the Mineral Development sector received the least funding, with only Shs41.6 billion allocated to it.

The government’s commitment to addressing the country’s infrastructure challenges is a welcome move, and the allocated funds are expected to bring relief to residents and commuters. However, the prioritization of debt repayment over other critical sectors raises questions about the government’s fiscal priorities.

As the country gears up for a major infrastructure transformation, stakeholders are eagerly waiting to see the impact of these projects on the economy and the citizens’ quality of life. Will the government’s ambitious plan succeed in transforming Uganda’s infrastructure, or will it face the same challenges that have plagued previous initiatives? Only time will tell.

