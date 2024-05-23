KAMPALA – The Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo will host the 8th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2024, East Africa’s premier tourism event.

The event kicks off today.

Under the theme, “Responsible Tourism”, this year’s expo, which closes on Saturday, will happen at the newly inaugurated Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo.

The Uganda Tourism Board, under the leadership of diminutive Lilly Ajarova is hosting the expo.

According to the UTB, POATE serves as a global platform for meaningful B2B meetings, fostering connections between industry leaders, insightful seminars and workshops, exquisite exhibitions, and breathtaking familiarization Trips (Fam Trips).

“Join us at #POATE2024 and be part of a transformative experience that celebrates responsible tourism, fosters collaboration, and paves the way for a sustainable future of tourism,” UTB says.

At last year’s event, the 7th edition of POATE, 100 hosted buyers were in attendance, from South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Spain, among others.

=========================================

For more information, visit; www.poate.co.ug

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

