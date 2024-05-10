KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has launched a nationwide census, with top government officials, religious leaders, and cultural institutions actively participating in the exercise.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja led the way, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based planning and urging all Ugandans to participate. “This census will provide critical data for national development planning, and I commend all officials who are setting an example by being enumerated,” she said.

Other high-ranking officials who have been enumerated include Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala Diocese, and Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor, the King of the Jopadhola people. The participation of these leaders demonstrates the government’s commitment to the census and its importance for the country’s future.

The census, which runs from May 10 to 19, aims to collect comprehensive data on Uganda’s population, housing, and living standards. UBOS Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza expressed gratitude for the support from cultural institutions and urged all Ugandans to follow the example set by the participating officials.

The high-level participation in the census sets a positive tone for the exercise, which is critical for informed decision-making and resource allocation. The government has allocated necessary funds for the exercise, and enumerators are expected to receive compensation for their work.

With the active participation of top officials, Uganda’s national census is off to a strong start, paving the way for a successful exercise that will shape the country’s development trajectory.

