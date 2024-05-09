KAMPALA, UGANDA – The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and the Uganda Law Council have successfully inspected Victoria University’s proposed Law School, marking a significant milestone in the university’s quest to establish a reputable Law School.

This development follows NCHE’s accreditation of additional courses at Victoria University, effective April 19, 2024. The accredited programs include Bachelor of Science with Education, Master of Arts in Mass Communication, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Hotel Management and Culinary Art, Bachelor of Commercial Arts and Industrial Design, Master of Science in Block Chain and Financial Technologies, and Bachelor of Hotel Management and Culinary Art.

The accreditation demonstrates Victoria University’s commitment to quality education and excellence, paving the way for students to pursue their academic goals with confidence. The accreditation period ranges from 5 to 7 years, and the admissible number of students per academic year varies by program.

Professor Mary J.N. Okwakol, Executive Director of NCHE, commended the university’s hard work and dedication, stating, “The accreditation of these programs is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students. We are committed to ensuring that our programs meet the highest standards of quality and excellence, and we will continue to work closely with Victoria University to ensure that they maintain these standards.”

As stipulated in the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended), accreditation is mandatory for all universities in Uganda. Professor Okwakol reminded the university of the importance of running only accredited programs and urged staff to implement the programs in accordance with NCHE regulations, which will be monitored during periodic administrative and monitoring visits.

Victoria University expressed excitement about the progress, saying, “We are thrilled by the progress and look forward to welcoming future legal minds.”

