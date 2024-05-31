KAMPALA, UGANDA – The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has approved the Victoria University campus at Market Plaza, Nakasero, Market Street, Kampala.

In a letter dated May 28, 2024, the NCHE Executive Director, Professor Mary J. N. Okwakol, informed the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University that the Council had resolved to grant the university’s request to establish a campus at Market Plaza.

“I have the pleasure to inform you that Council at its 75th Sitting of 19th April 2024, considered and resolved that your request be granted,” said Professor Okwakol.

The approval is subject to the payment of a Statutory Licence fee deposit of Ten Million Uganda Shillings (10,000,000) into the NCHE Other Collections Account. The university has also been instructed to address outstanding areas of improvement, including ensuring the exclusive use of the facility.

“We urge the university to ensure compliance with all regulations to maintain the highest standards of quality education,” added Professor Okwakol.

The Market Plaza campus has been iaccredited to offer several programs, including Bachelor of Industrial Art and Design, Bachelor of Midwifery, Bachelor of Nursing, and Bachelor of Science with Education, among others.

“Teaching unaccredited programs constitutes an offence under Section 119A of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act (UOTIA) and shall attract sanctions, including revocation of Licence,” warned Professor Okwakol.

The university has also been reminded to comply with Statutory Instrument 17 of 2010, which requires all registering students to contribute twenty thousand Uganda shillings (20,000) to the funds of the Council.

“We are committed to ensuring that all universities in Uganda operate at the highest standards, and we will continue to monitor and regulate their activities to ensure compliance with the law,” said Professor Okwakol.

