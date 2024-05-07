KAMPALA, MAY 7, 2024 – NCBA Bank Uganda has launched a tree planting initiative in partnership with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to plant 20,000 trees in 2024, equivalent to 30 hectares. The trees will be planted at Jubiya Forest Reserve in Masaka, as part of the bank’s “Change the Story” initiative aimed at restoring degraded parts of the forest.

Uganda has lost approximately 41.6% of its forest cover since 1900, primarily due to human and economic activities. The country’s forest cover has decreased from 4.9 million hectares (24%) to 2.5 million hectares (12.4%) in the last 25 years, with an annual average forest cover loss of 122,000 hectares or 2%.

The Ministry of Water and Environment has embarked on a nation-wide tree planting campaign dubbed “Running Out of Trees” (ROOTs), aiming to plant 40 million trees annually. NCBA Bank Uganda’s initiative supports this effort, with a goal to plant 10 million trees by 2030.

Mark Muyobo, CEO of NCBA Bank Uganda, emphasized the bank’s commitment to sustainability, extending beyond emissions reduction to include tree planting activities that deliver tangible benefits. “We are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and communities. This partnership with NFA is a crucial step towards achieving our sustainability goals,” he said.

The bank has eliminated single-use plastic from its operations and aims to reduce direct emissions by over 50% by 2030.

Issa Katwesige, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Planning and Development at the Ministry of Water and Environment, stressed the importance of trees in our ecosystem. “We need to recognize the importance of trees in our ecosystem. Planting woodlots and supporting farmers can help reduce the temptation to harvest from natural forests. We’ve had initiatives like the solo production grant scheme for commercial purposes and encouraging trees on farms, windbreaks, and boundary markers. Even schools can benefit from woodlots and fruit trees for nutritional benefits.”

He also emphasized the need to address encroachment on lake buffer zones, saying, “The law is clear about observing a 200 meter buffer zone from the lake, and it’s crucial for our environment. We need to change our thinking to prioritize self-regulation and accountability.”

Tom Obong Okello, Executive Director of NFA, said, “We urge all Ugandans to heed the warnings of experts on the dangers of climate change. Let us take collective action to restore our forest cover and mitigate the effects of flooding and other environmental disasters. Together, we can make a difference and ensure a sustainable future for our country.”

This partnership demonstrates NCBA Bank Uganda’s dedication to environmental sustainability and community empowerment, supporting the country’s efforts to restore its forest cover and mitigate climate change.

