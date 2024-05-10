ENTEBBE, UGANDA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni held a productive meeting with the United States Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, at State House-Entebbe. The discussions centered around critical matters, including the forthcoming population census, regional peace and stability, and socio-economic development.

President Museveni and Ambassador Popp emphasized the importance of conducting a comprehensive and inclusive population census, which will provide crucial data for informed decision-making and effective governance. They also discussed regional peace and stability, with President Museveni sharing perspectives on ongoing efforts to foster peace and security in the region. He stressed the need for collaboration and cooperation among nations to address common challenges and promote stability, ensuring a peaceful environment for all citizens.

The two leaders also explored avenues for socio-economic development, focusing on strategies to enhance Uganda’s growth and prosperity, as well as improving relations between the two countries. Ambassador Popp expressed his appreciation for President Museveni’s valuable time and wise counsel, acknowledging his extensive knowledge and experience. He underscored the importance of their continued dialogue in fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the United States and Uganda.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the Permanent Secretary-Ministry of Defence, Ms. Rosette Byengoma, and the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding.

This meeting highlights the continued cooperation and dialogue between Uganda and the United States, demonstrating their commitment to addressing key issues and promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.

