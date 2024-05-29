President Yoweri Museveni has directed Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to explain her ownership of a luxury house in London, sparking a political firestorm.

According to sources, Museveni wrote a scathing letter to Among on May 23rd, demanding she reveal whether she owns or rents the property, Flat 4, Silk House, 7 Waterden Road, London, E20 3AL, United Kingdom.

The President’s letter, copied to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Inspector General of Government, raises questions about Among’s financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

“I have got information that is contrary to what you told me, that you, indeed, own a house in London in the form of Flat 4, Silk House, 7 Waterden Road, London, E20 3AL, United Kingdom,” the President wrote in a letter dated May 23.

“Do you own that house or are you renting it?, he added directing the Minister of Foreign Affairs to contact the UK Government and get details regarding this house.

“The IGG is also informed,” Gen Museveni added.

Ms. Among had initially trashed allegations that she owns property in the UK, further reiterating that she does not care about sanctions impeding her from traveling to the European country.

“I am told that I have many assets in the UK and lots of accounts in the UK. Unfortunately, I have only been in the UK once. I don’t even have a pussycat in the UK,” Among said as she opened the plenary sitting on Friday in her first verbal reaction to UK sanctions imposed on her and two former ministers.

Among insists that the sanctions are premised on her passing of the Anti- gay law in 2023.

Last week, Ugandan officials and British diplomats held two meetings in Kampala to discuss the sanctions imposed on Ms. Among—with concrete information being shared regarding her alleged property and bank account in the United Kingdom.

The meetings, held on May 11 and 23, were initiated by President Yoweri Museveni, who instructed Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo to engage with UK authorities over the sanctions.

Among was sanctioned by the UK government on April 30, alongside two former Karamoja ministers, Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, for their involvement in the iron sheets theft scandal.

The UK government invoked the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, imposing a travel ban and asset freezes on Among and the two former ministers.

The sanctions were part of a broader move by the UK to target individuals from 14 countries, including Uganda, accused of corruption and human rights violations.

Among has denied any wrongdoing and described the sanctions as “politically motivated” due to her stance on homosexuality, particularly the Anti-Homosexuality law. She has vowed not to back down, despite the sanctions.

The meetings between Ugandan officials and British diplomats are said to have yielded concrete information on Among’s alleged property and bank account in the UK, which formed the basis for the sanctions.

The UK government is said to have provided evidence to support its claims.

