Kampala, Uganda -President Yoweri Museveni is set to make a state visit to Kenya later this week, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa. The announcement was made at the second session of the Uganda-Kenya Joint Ministerial Commission on Cooperation, currently underway at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

“The holding of the JMC could not have come at a better time,” said Mr. Bagiire, emphasizing the importance of the visit. “Uganda attaches great importance to its bilateral relations and cooperation with the Republic of Kenya.”

The meeting, which brought together senior technical officials from both countries, made significant progress in implementing decisions from the inaugural JMC, particularly in addressing trade barriers. “Both countries have made tremendous progress in implementing most of the decisions of the inaugural JMC, particularly in addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade,” said Mr. Bagiire.

Dr. Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary, Kenya’s Department for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, commended the progress made during the session and called for continued collaboration. “Bilateral engagement is crucial in deepening socio-economic development and fostering strong partnerships,” he said.

The meeting concluded with agreements reached and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during the Ministerial JMC scheduled for May 14, 2024. The Permanent Secretaries expressed optimism about the outcomes, signaling a strengthening of ties between the two nations.

“The visit by President Museveni is a testament to the importance Uganda attaches to its relations with Kenya,” said Mr. Bagiire. “We look forward to continued collaboration and deepening of our bilateral relations.”

