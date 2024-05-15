MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have called for the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) to stop offering free treatment to foreigners. The committee members argue that Ugandans are charged for medical care when they fall sick in foreign countries, and therefore, foreigners should also pay for treatment in Uganda.

According to Suzan Amero, the woman MP for Amuria district, it is unfair for the institute to exempt foreigners from paying for treatment when Ugandans are charged a fee for treatment abroad. The committee learned that about 20% of the patients seeking cancer treatment at the institute are foreigners.

Tororo district woman MP, Sarah Opendi, added that the underperformance of the institute could be due to the fact that Dr. Orem is overwhelmed with giving treatment to patients. The chairperson of the committee, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, suggested that the committee should consider recommending that services be free of charge for Ugandans, given that the government allocates sufficient resources to public health facilities.

UCI had intended to construct a multi-purpose building for cancer treatment and research to deliver high-level education, clinical training, and research, and provide care for cancer management for Ugandans and patients from neighboring countries. However, Dr. Orem explained that UCI is a public, specialized, tertiary care medical facility designated as East Africa’s Centre of Excellence in Oncology.

Regarding non-tax revenue performance, Dr. Orem attributed the undercollection to a reduced number of patients attending private services. However, with additional equipment installed and increased cancer awareness, non-tax revenue collection is expected to increase. The entity had budgeted to collect Shs 4.5 billion during the financial year 2023/24 but only collected Shs 3.37 billion, representing a 75% performance and a shortfall of Shs 1.1 billion.

