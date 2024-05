BUHWEJU – The Mwijukye Francis – MP Buhweju County is nursing wounds he has sustained in land wrangles.

According to Deo Atuhaire Omuhatizi, LCV Chairperson -Buhweju District, Mwijukye was attacked by a group of land grabbers in Rwanyamabare Nyakishana sub-county before he was hit by stones and injured.

“Police evacuated him and is now admitted receiving treatment. The supporters of Hon and the public should remain calm as the police continue to hunt the culprits.”

