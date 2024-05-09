MBARARA – Vocal ruling National Resistance Movement supporters in Mbarara City have rebuffed comments by Aaron Ainomugisha of Rise Against Poverty Uganda, calling for the resignation of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, following sanctions by the UK government.

Zephline Muhangi, the ONC Zonal Coordinator Ankole said Mr. Ainomugisha’s statements were politically motivated, and his call was out of context because the Uganda government has responded to the issue and given a clear way forward.

“Uganda is a sovereign country capable of dealing with its own internal challenges,” he said adding.

“The iron sheets have been used as a ruse to conceal the real, unstated but clearly obvious reason for the sanctions, which is the Rt. Hon. Speaker’s stance on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act.”

Mr. Muhangi saud the UK was selectively issuing these sanctions.

“We had scandals like CHOGM. No one was sanctioned!” he said.

Another senior NRM mobiliser in Mbarara, Ronald Kyamadiidi, dismissed Mr. Ainomugisha’s group

“This is a selfish group of people. The Speaker of our Parliament is very right to defend African values, most especially on the issue of turning against homosexuality in our country. We are behind the Rt. Hon. Anita Among,” he said.

The UK government, on April 30, imposed sanctions on Anita Annet Among the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda due to her alleged involvement in corruption.

Two former ministers, Goretti Kituutu and Agnes Nandutu, were too affected.

However, the Ugandan government expressed surprise at the UK’s sanctions against the Speaker, stating that the cases mentioned had already been uncovered by the government’s own investigative agencies, while those against the ministers are currently being handled under the Ugandan courts of law.

“It with surprise that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Uganda learnt of the statement published on the official website of the UK government on April 30, 2024 announcing the imposition of sanctions against Ugandan politicians charged with corruption,” the statement issued by Foreign Affairs state minister John Mulimba said, adding the Ms Among has never been sanctioned by any Ugandan court.

The government insists that the sanctions are out of context.

