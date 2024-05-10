JINJA– KCB Bank Uganda has announced a significant sponsorship package worth UGX 140 million for the 2024 Pearl of Africa Rally. The bank has injected UGX 80 million towards the organization of the event and an additional UGX 60 million to support three talented rally drivers: Oscar Ntambi, Micheal George Mukula Jr, and Karan Patel.

The sponsorship was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja, where the drivers were introduced. KCB Bank Uganda’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, emphasized the bank’s commitment to nurturing talent and driving success in local and international rally sports.

“As KCB Bank Uganda, we are proud to support the Pearl of Africa Rally and these talented drivers. Our contribution is not just about sponsorship, but about empowering our youth to achieve their dreams and promoting Uganda’s sporting excellence. We believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire our communities, and we are committed to playing a part in shaping the country’s sporting landscape,” said Komukama.

The Pearl of Africa Rally, which takes place from May 9th to 12th, 2024, in Jinja, Kakira, Source of the Nile, Bujagali, and Kamuli, is a premier motorsport event in Uganda, attracting local and regional enthusiasts. The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda has commended KCB Bank for its continued investment in rally sports in Uganda.

Karan Patel, a seasoned champion, expressed gratitude for KCB Bank’s support, while Micheal George Mukula Jr and Oscar Ntambi praised the bank’s belief in their abilities. KCB Bank’s sponsorship reinforces its legacy in sports sponsorship, following initiatives like the KCB KOBS rugby team and the KCB Kyambogo Ultra Run.

