KAMPALA – The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda (NCHRD-U) on Thursday launched its Online Human Rights Defenders – HRD Referral Network and Case Management System, designed to enhance support and protection mechanisms for human rights defenders (HRDs) across the nation.

This, according to them is geared by increasing challenges faced by HRDs, ranging from threats to physical safety to legal hurdles.

“The NCHRD-U recognizes the critical need for a robust, accessible, and efficient support infrastructure. With this imperative in mind, the Online HRD Referral Network and Case Management System emerges as an inspiration of hope and solidarity for HRDs at risk,” said Robert R Kirenga, Body Executive Director.

The HRD referral network system, he said will act as an avenue for collective response to threats against Human rights defenders at risk.

He noted that the primary objective of the system is to create a structured system that facilitates the timely referral of HRDs to appropriate resources and support services in times of need.

“This network aims to enhance the safety, security, and well-being of HRDs by providing them with access to a broad range of support mechanisms.”

“HRDs in this country face quite several threats and risks, and it is imperative that as a coalition we should be alive to these threats and how we handle and process them to enable our HRDs stay afloat,” he added.

Kirenga is optimistic that the measure will foster collaboration, co-operation and coordination of protection services for effective response and service delivery from the grassroot level to the national level.

The Chief Guest, Hassan Shire, Executive Director, Defend Defenders and Chair of the African Defenders Network Forum noted that the value of the work of human rights defenders throughout the world is unanimous and they need to be protected.

“So I want to congratulate human rights defenders, in Uganda, throughout the country, for achieving this solid platform of action and continuing their work in a safe environment.”

He noted that it is critical to the rights of defenders because in doing their work, their own rights can be at risk.

“So protection of human rights of others also can put you (defenders) sometimes in jeopardy of your rights.”

“But one thing I will tell you human rights defenders in Uganda, you are not alone. You have the support of the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders. Whenever the challenge you are facing, there’s a hotline. You pick the call and lock your case, support will be on the way and your voice and your cry will be answering.”

Key Features of the Online HRD Referral Network and Case Management System:

Streamlined Referral Process: HRDs in need of assistance can easily access a network of support organizations and individuals through a user-friendly online platform. The system ensures swift and appropriate referrals to relevant services, including legal aid, medical assistance, psychosocial support, and security measures.

Centralized Case Management: The platform offers a centralized database for tracking and managing HRD cases, facilitating efficient coordination among stakeholders. By enabling real-time updates and secure communication channels, the system enhances collaboration and responsiveness in addressing HRDs’ needs.

Data Analytics for Advocacy: Through anonymized data collection and analysis, the system generates valuable insights into trends and patterns of attacks against HRDs. This data-driven approach empowers advocacy efforts aimed at promoting systemic change and strengthening protective mechanisms.

Capacity Building and Training: The platform serves as a hub for capacity-building resources and training opportunities tailored to the needs of HRDs. By providing access to relevant tools, knowledge, and skills, the system empowers defenders to navigate challenges effectively and safeguard their rights.

