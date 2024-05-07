

KASINDI, DRC – The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has hailed Operation Shujaa as a noteworthy example of African nations collaborating to address shared concerns.

Gen Muhoozi was meeting with his counterpart from DR Congo, Gen Christian Tshiwewe Songesha in the town of Kasindi in eastern DR Congo to conduct routine discussions between the UPDF and FARDC, aiming to evaluate the progress of Operation Shujaa, which was initiated following agreements between Uganda and the DRC in 2021.

In the meeting attended by other high-ranking UPDF officials, including the Commander Land Forces Lt Ge. Kayanja Muhanga and Operation Shujaa Commander Maj Gen Dick Olum, CDF Muhoozi commended the leaders of Uganda and DRC for championing this initiative, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two nations and stressing the pivotal role of UPDF and FARDC in ensuring ongoing peaceful coexistence.

He underscored the significant progress achieved in weakening the ADF terrorists, referencing numerous casualties, captures, and surrenders.

