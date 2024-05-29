KAMPALA, UGANDA – Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft of a television and an unspecified amount of money from the residence of a police officer.

According to a statement from the Kampala Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred on May 28, 2024, at approximately 3:00 AM, at the residence of Officer Baguma Frederick in Kirinda Busabala Parish, Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso District.

“The suspects gained access to the officer’s residence and stole a flat-screen television valued at 1.2 million UGX and a small bag containing an unspecified amount of money. During the incident, the victim sustained injuries,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

The suspects, identified as Mukiibi Umar, Mawanda Jimmy, Ecau Abraham, and Canodia Joseph, were apprehended following a thorough investigation by the Police Canine Unit, which tracked the scent of the suspects to a nearby construction site.

“We are pleased to have swiftly apprehended the suspects and recovered no stolen items at the time of arrest. The suspects are currently detained at Katwe Police Station as the investigation continues,” added ASP Owoyesigyire.

“The Territorial Police at Katwe are actively investigating the incident, and we assure the public that more details will be provided as soon as they become available,” he further stated.

