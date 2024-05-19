MBARARA CITY —First Lady Janet Museveni has decried the sharp decline in morals among Christians, including in Ankole, and called for a revival.

Speaking at the “Light Up Ankole For Jesus Mission” Crusade on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Boma Grounds, Mbarara City, Maama Janet noted that many people claim to be Christians but do not have a personal relationship with God, leading to many problems in society.

“We need to revive our faith and return to the values of hard work, honesty, and compassion. We need to preach the gospel and make disciples, not just believers,” Maama Janet said.

Maama also emphasized the importance of unity among believers, saying that it is through unity that they can achieve spiritual growth and development.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who was also in attendance, commended Pastor Patience Rwabwogo for her dedication to spreading the gospel and promoting hard work, saying that she is following in his footsteps.

“I want to thank the Lord for bringing a Priest in my home. And this Priest is walking in my trail. This Priest, the Lord has brought into our family with Maama has never served in the government. I want to thank God for her and her husband. They take my grandchildren to the farm and teach them how to work. That is the way we should be, we should be hardworking and not lazy. We should be like the ants that work hard and store food for the future,” said President Museveni

Bishop Joshua Lwere, former General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, recognized Pastor Patience’s genuine call to serve God and commended her humility and impact.

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, in her remarks, said that the Lord had done open heart surgery on the people, giving them new hearts full of joy.

The “Light Up Ankole For Jesus Mission” Crusade was a five-day event that aimed to spread the gospel and promote unity among believers in Ankole region. It was attended by thousands of people from across the region.

