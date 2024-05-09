WAKISO – Al-Mustafa Islamic College held, a non-profit academic institution established in 2011 held its 4th Graduation ceremony in Kyengera, Wakiso district.

This Graduation attracted members of the diplomatic Corps, Ministers, Members of parliament, academicians, religious and opinion lealeaders

Under the theme: "Enhancing Employability among the youth through Vocational Skilling,"

Some of the big names at the event were Hojatul-Islam Syed Hamid Jazayeri, Vice president of Education at Al-Mustafa International University, Iran, the Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without portfolio of the Republic of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Hajjat Rukia Isanga Nakadama, Prof. Badru Dungu Kateregga, the vice chancellor of Kampala University, Dr. John Mutekanga Ssalongo, Assistant commissioner from the ministry of Education, H.E. Mr. Majid Saffar, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Abdollah Abbasi, the Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Tamouh Moustafa, the Syrian honorary consul, the Ambassador of Libya, H.E. Fatima Fernandes, the Ambassador of Venezuela, and Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the Deputy Mufti of Uganda.

Dr. Rouhollah Dehghani, the College Principal noted that the school has strong teaching faculties across all disciplines – Education, Business, Information Technology, Islamic studies and many more, and their students have the opportunity to learn and work with experienced tutors, lecturers and professors who are some of today’s thought leaders.

He, therefore, congratulated students upon completion of their respective studies urged them to be resourceful to the global village.

Dr. Rouhollah said that Al-Mustafa Islamic College provides an enabling environment for students to achieve competency, creativity and confidence for a brighter future. Al-Mustafa is licenced by the National Council for Higher Education.

“This year’s ceremony is not just a testament to the hard work and dedication of the graduates but also a reflection of the College’s commitment to providing high-value training and education.”

He called upon stakeholders to support the university in realizing its growth and innovation through systematic ideas.

He revealed that the university has five faculties; faculty of Business management, Education, Islamic studies, science and Technology and Vocational studies of more than 20 courses.

The Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Hyderi Abidi said that the university is focused on creating research. He revealed that they have graduated 200 students in Education, Business studies, Science and Technology fields including international students from East African countries regardless of the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

He commended the principal for the tremendous effort of producing academic giants and future and citizenry leaders.

Prof Abidi noted that they’re committed in working with other institutions in terms of partnerships and academic cooperations to increase research and generation of new knowledge in industrial revolution.

He challenged graduates to continue to other levels of interest to fit in the contemporary world.

Dr. John Mutekanga Ssalongo, the Assistant Commissioner, Ministry of education and sports commended the national council for higher education for accreditation of Al-mustafa Islamic College and in the same line, congratulated stakeholders upon having permanent premises for the college in Kyengera.

He stressed about the need for the vocational skills since Uganda is predominantly an agricultural country.

He noted that as the ministry of education, they’re having little number of Arabic teachers which must be done.

He appreciated the Islamic values that Muslims have and highlighted the Iranian Ambassador remarks on those who are engaged in the genocide for not having values since all religious faith don’t support such acts against humanity.

H.E. Mr. Majid Saffar, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran noted that it’s time to recognize students who have shown imperialists that injustices cannot prevail in a civilised society and therefore, implored graduands to live with others peacefully and always stand to defend the oppressed in the community.

He thanked the government of Uganda for the good working relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uganda and also establishing peace in the country and allowing religious freedom of expression where every religious entity is free to express their doctrines and values.

The third Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Hajjat Rukia Isanga Nakadama congratulated graduates upon presenting themselves to the human resource sector after passing through the hands of highly experienced and qualified academic professionals with a high record of excellence.

She implored the stakeholders to embrace the latest technologies in the market to facilitate development especially oil and Gas fields which Uganda has recently developed in plans and Iranian government is ready to collaborate with Uganda in ICT as per my recent trip to Iran.

“The graduation ceremony is not only a culmination of the student’s educational journey but also a new beginning. It marks the point where they step out into the world equipped with knowledge, skills, and a deep sense of ethical responsibility. Al-Mustafa Islamic College’s holistic approach to education ensures that its graduates are not just academically proficient but also morally grounded and ready to contribute positively to their communities.”

She rallied the university to continue adding more faculties such as oil and gas, research among others as well as working on more branches in different arareas.

She also commended Iranian community for establishing the education institution and they are available for any support to realize their mission.

The University offers Bachelors in Information Technology, Education, Islamic Studies, Business Administration, Diploma in Accounting and Finance, Information Technology, Public Administration, Islamic Studies, Business Administration, Guidance and Counselling, Arabic Language, Quran and Hadith, Education -Secondary and National Diploma and certificates in Hotel Management and Institutional catering, Fashion and Garment Design, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Business Administration, Accounting and Finance, Information Technology.

