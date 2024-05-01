ADJUMANI — The Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), have launched the Strengthening Adolescents and Youth (SAY) Empowerment and Rights Programme. The Programme is aimed at enhancing access to and utilization of information and services related to sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) including sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) among young people aged 10-24 in refugee settlements and host communities in West Nile and Acholi sub-regions.

The SAY Programme is a four-year initiative that will run until December 2027 with a budget of DKK 100,000,000 (approximately 55 billion Uganda Shillings). It will be implemented in five refugee-hosting and/or refugee-affected districts in West Nile and Acholi Sub-Regions, namely—Adjumani, Obongi, Lamwo, Moyo and Kitgum.

The Programme builds upon the ongoing efforts of UNFPA, the Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda and partners within the social protection and health sectors, particularly the recently completed transformative Women, Adolescents and Youth (WAY) Programme.

The launch of the SAY Programme signifies a commitment of the Danish Government, UNFPA and the Government of Uganda in addressing the pressing SRHR needs among refugees and host communities in West Nile and Acholi sub-regions. With Uganda’s demographic landscape characterized by a youthful population, SAY further aims to empower adolescents and youth, particularly adolescent girls, who face barriers in accessing SRHR information and services. SAY seeks to address challenges such as teenage pregnancy, child marriage and SGBV, which significantly impact the educational, health and developmental prospects of young girls, especially in Northern Uganda. “Addressing the various SRHR needs of our adolescents and youths requires a collective responsibility and commitment from everyone including the government, parents, religious and cultural leaders and the adolescents themselves” says Ambassador Signe Winding Albjerg.UNFPA will partner with selected civil society organizations in Uganda, namely CARE International , Marie Stopes and Naguru Teenage Information and Health Centre, and strategic ministries such as the Ministry of Health the Ministry of Education and Sports, and the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development in the implementation of the programme. District Local Governments will play pivotal roles in coordination, guiding and monitoring of the programme.

Aligned with the Danish Country Strategic Framework (2023-2028) and the UNFPA 9th Country Programme (2021-2025), the SAY Programme contributes significantly to both the Uganda Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and the National Health Sector Refugee Response Plan. This strategic alignment not only promotes sustainable solutions for refugees but also reinforces Uganda’s role in regional stability, while safeguarding human rights.

The Royal Danish Embassy and UNFPA reaffirm their joint commitment to improving the lives of Uganda’s youthful population through strategic and inclusive support across various sectors.

