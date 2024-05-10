The National Census starts at midnight and will run to 19th May. Enumerators will aim to capture events of Census Night, but in the event one is away from home when they eventually visit a home or residence, below are some key details/information you will need to leave with the people at home, according to sources.

– [ ] Name

– [ ] Sex

– [ ] Date of birth

– [ ] Age

– [ ] Birth registration or certificate

– [ ] NIN(do you have a card or not)

– [ ] Religion

– [ ] Nationality

– [ ] Tribe

– [ ] Clan

– [ ] Parents survival status (alive or deceased)

– [ ] Marital status ( married, divorced, separated, cohabiting, single)

– [ ] Place of birth (where your mother was staying while pregnant with you closely before or at the time you were born)

– [ ] Duration of stay in current residence

– [ ] Previous residence if you recently moved there

– [ ] Why did you move (examples may include for marriage,school, looking for employment etc)

– [ ] Are you covered by health insurance

– [ ] Do you have any Functional difficulties (related to your five senses)

– [ ] School attendance (what is your highest level of education)

– [ ] Occupation e.g. HRM, Procurement Officer, Doctor, Nurse, Security Officer etc

– [ ] Industry (sector where you work) e.g. Health Sector

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

