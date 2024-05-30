WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US Department of State has imposed sanctions on five current and former Ugandan officials, including Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi, and former Deputy Chief of the Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Peter Elwelu, for their involvement in significant corruption and gross violations of human rights.

“The Department of State is publicly designating these five individuals for their involvement in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights,” said Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson. “Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is designated due to her involvement in significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda’s Parliament. Former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, and Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi are being designated due to their involvement in significant corruption related to conduct that misused public resources and diverted materials from Uganda’s neediest communities. Peter Elwelu, former Deputy Chief of the UPDF, is designated due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, specifically extrajudicial killings committed by members of the UPDF.”

As a result of these actions, the designated Ugandan officials are generally ineligible for entry into the United States. The Department is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on multiple other Ugandan officials for undermining the democratic process and repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations in Uganda.

“The United States stands with Ugandans advocating for democratic principles, a government that delivers for all its citizens, and accountability for actions committed by those who abuse their position through corruption and gross violations of human rights,” said Miller. “Impunity allows corrupt officials to stay in power, slows the pace of development, facilitates crime, and causes unequal distribution of resources, which can affect underrepresented and underserved populations disproportionally.”

The sanctions are being imposed under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024, and Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The Department is also designating the spouses of the sanctioned individuals – Moses Magogo Hassim (Among’s spouse), Michael George Kitutu (Kitutu’s spouse), and Evelyne Nakimera (Lugolobi’s spouse) – who are also generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

