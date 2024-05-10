KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Parliamentary Committee on Health has received valuable proposals from American expert Lisa Stark Hughes on the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill. Mrs. Hughes, CEO of Gestational Surrogate Moms Corp (GSMoms) and Education Chair for the Society for Ethics in Egg Donation and Surrogacy (SEEDS), presented her suggestions to the committee chaired by Dr. Samuel Opio.

Mrs. Hughes emphasized the need for protections in the bill to ensure ethical standards in surrogacy. She suggested amendments, including requiring surrogates to have had a successful full-term pregnancy and delivery prior to becoming a surrogate, and that both surrogates and intended parents have separate legal representation. She also recommended a regulatory committee to license and monitor agencies and professionals.

“1 in 6 adults globally struggle with infertility, most clients are married couples and single women. Uganda is 60% women and single women can also struggle with the ability to have a baby. Access to reproductive options allows them to follow their religious views or address their medical issue and still become a mother,” Mrs. Hughes noted.

The global surrogacy market is projected to grow significantly, and Mrs. Hughes emphasized the potential social and economic benefits for Uganda if it chooses to create a comprehensive law considering international intended parents. “The global Surrogacy Market size was worth around 13.27 Billion US Dollars in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around 61.45 Billion US Dollars by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 21.46% according to internationally recognized Zion Market Research Company,” she said.

“If Uganda chooses to make a comprehensive law putting into consideration intended parents from other countries, the country will benefit socially and economically and this will do much in reducing Labour externalization as women will stay home as well as earn a living,” she added.

Mrs. Hughes also commended President Museveni for his commitment to women’s empowerment, unlike leaders in other countries, including the US and UK. “I am in awe of His Excellency the President’s dedication to the representation and empowerment of Ugandan Women. An acknowledgment that Women’s Health is a Women’s issue and that the Women Parliamentarians like the Honorable Sarah Opendi and others, can present such an important bill,” she noted.

The committee appreciated Mrs. Hughes’ submissions, praising her for her valuable ideas to protect women’s rights.

“We appreciate you for sparing time and making such wonderful submissions. We shall review the inputs and then report to the house,” said Dr. Opio.

The committee is currently processing the private member’s bill presented by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, and Mrs. Hughes’ proposals aim to add protections and bring the bill up to ethical standards.

