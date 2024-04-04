KAMPALA – Residents of Bumeru ‘C’ Village, Mutumba Sub County, Namayingo District on Thursday filed a compelling complaint before the Equal Opportunities Commission – EOC claiming that the persistent denial of clean water in their community has greatly violated their fundamental rights to clean and safe water, health, and life guaranteed under the constitution.

Supported by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), they contend that they have been deprived of basic access to clean water for years – remaining with the only option to draw water directly from Lake Victoria, which poses their lives in danger of not only unclean water but also dangerous animals.

While filing the petition. a one Majidu Mabuno told the commission that he lost a daughter to a crocodile that attacked her while fetching water from the lake.

Another resident, Mangi Salimati explained, “We currently draw water directly from Lake Victoria, which requires descending a steep slope about 300ft to reach the lake.”

Musenangu Biral, the LC Chairman – Bumeru ‘C’ village said, “The situation is dire, water from the lake is contaminated, leading to widespread health issues such as bilharzia and typhoid. Adding to the crisis, essential medical facilities are distant and unaffordable, leaving vulnerable groups like the elderly and disabled, particularly at risk.”

“The nearest health centre IV is about 32 kilometres from the village. The nearest health clinics charge exorbitant fees which the community cannot afford.”

Ms. Atori Elizabeth, legal officer at ISER told the commission that the elderly and persons with disabilities are most affected as they cannot descend the steep slope to draw water from the lake.

She explained that many people have been injured in the process of fetching water from the lake, some of whom are permanently incapacitated.

Despite complaints to Namayingo District Local Government about their plight, the district has not taken any action to alleviate the problem.

The complainants want the Equal Opportunities Commission to declare that the continued non-provision of clean and safe water is discriminatory and violates the people’s rights life and health and to order the Ministry of Water and Environment to immediately provide clean, safe, and accessible water sources to the community, something, Joel Cox Ojuko, Vice Chairperson, EOC pledged they shall investigate and act accordingly.

