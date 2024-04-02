RWAKITURA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataha Museveni, hosted a group of residents from Kiruhura and Kazo Districts at their country home in Rwakitura on Monday 1st April 2024.

The meeting followed a field study conducted by the group at Mr. Richard Nyakana’s model farm in Rwengaju, Fort Portal.

During the interaction, the residents commended President Museveni for encouraging them to participate in the money economy.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of our group, I want to thank you so much for waking us up and showing us the light. We have been sleeping, but after visiting Mr. Nyakana, we are now set to work and improve the lives of our families,” said Ms. Alice Nabaasa, chairperson of the group.

The group who initially visited the President at his farm in Kisozi, Gomba District in February of this year, also pledged to join him in mobilizing Ugandans to create wealth through commercial agriculture with “ekibaro.”

The president was happy to note that the group heeded to his advice and agreed to tour Mr. Nyakana’s farm, and they saw with their eyes what he had been telling the country to do in order to get out of poverty.

He advised them to embrace commercial agriculture with the right selection of enterprises, stating they would be able to make a significant amount of money from small plots of land, just like Mr. Nyakana.

President Museveni further explained that Mr. Nyakana makes over Shs188m per annum from just one acre of land, where he rears cows for dairy and poultry farming. He advised the group to undertake dairy farming, coffee growing, poultry farming, fish farming, and food crops for quick and visible returns.

“You should work for both the stomach and the pocket but do so with “ekibaro” and in order to intensify that, shift from extensive agriculture to intensive agricultural practices,” he said.

He also pledged to construct a demonstration farm, similar to that of Mr. Nyakana, at Nshaara government ranch. This initiative will benefit the people in the Western region of Uganda as well as the country as a whole.

The President further pledged to provide silage choppers to every parish and tractors to every Sub County in the districts, enabling farmers to carry out their activities smoothly.

On the other hand, President Museveni advised his guests to refrain from the act of land fragmentation, emphasizing its inherent danger.

He suggested that in cases of inheritance, beneficiaries should receive shares in the property rather than dividing it into small plots.

“Stop physical division of family property after the death of your parents, form associations and share proceeds from the property,” President Museveni emphasised.

President Museveni also reiterated his earlier message to the leaders that they should be at the forefront of getting their people out of poverty rather than spending more time in politics. He added that leaders are like doctors to their constituents because they should be able to identify their problem and find a solution.

“Everybody must be involved in wealth creation. Wealth creation is the core.”

On her part, the First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, expressed appreciation to the group for heeding the President’s advice to improve their livelihoods and the lives of those they lead through wealth creation. She further urged them to work harder in order to meet their needs.

“It is a great opportunity to address young leaders who are not self-centered,” she noted.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Wilson Kajwengye, Member of Parliament for Nyabushozi County, Hon. Jovanice Rwenduru, Woman Member of Parliament for Kiruhura District, Hon. Herbert Tayebwa, Member of Parliament for Kashongi Constituency, Hon. Dan Kimosho, Member of parliament for Kazo County, Hon. Jennifer Muheesi, Woman Member of Parliament for Kazo District, Dan Mukago Rutetebya, Chairman LCV Kiruhura District, Rev. Samuel Mugisha Katugunda, Chairman LCV Kazo District, among others.

