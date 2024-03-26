KAMPALA — Ugandan government would continue to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, Mr. Abby Walusimbi, senior presidential aide on diaspora affairs has told investors.

Meeting a delegation of pharmaceutical investors led by Neeraj Vishwakarma the Managing Director of Shellmark Lifecare Private Limited and M.K Hussain the Managing Director of AAFIYA Africa, Walusimbi assured investors that the government was making efforts bolster market access within the region and the continent.

“Your investment is a beacon of trust in our thriving economy and a reflection of the government’s dedication to fostering innovation and partnership. President Museveni’s leadership ensures a welcoming and transparent environment for your ventures. Uganda stands against corruption, so rest assured, your investments will prosper here. Welcome to Uganda – where dreams meet determination,” Walusimbi noted.

He added that the government is commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment and showcasing Uganda as a prime destination for global investors.

“We are proud to support these investment ventures, which align with our vision of progress and prosperity for all Ugandans,” Walusimbi said.

These discussions, aimed at revolutionizing healthcare and boosting the economy, are expected to bring millions of dollars into Uganda and showcasing the country’s potential on the world stage.

On his part, Mr. Vishwakarma, a respected industrialist and philanthropist appreciated the government for having created a conducive environment that has favored the smooth running of his business enterprises.

Mr. Vishwakarma revealed that on the other part, he has done more in strengthening cultural and economic ties between Uganda and India through the Indo-Ugandan Film festival which showcases the two countries’ cultural values and norms.

Indo-Ugandan Film Festival

Walusimbi noted that Uganda is on the move and ready to embrace new opportunities that will elevate the nation.

“We’re not just open for business; we’re paving the way for a brighter future, filled with promise and pride for every Ugandans and the peoples of the world,” Walusimbi observed.

