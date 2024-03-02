KAMPALA – Uganda Network on Law Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET) has decried the emerging trend of online-based stigma and discrimination that is being increasingly perpetuated against Persons Living with HIV – PLHIV, thereby fueling negative public attitudes with far-reaching consequences on the health and social well-being of persons living with HIV.

UGANET, together with partners was on Friday addressing the press as the world commemorated Zero Discrimination Day, a day powered by progress in protecting Human Rights for Persons Living with HIV and vulnerable communities. This year’s theme is “Protect everyone’s health, protect everyone’s rights”.

Grace Nayiga, Executive Director, UGANET said in Uganda, about 33% of persons living with HIV have ever experienced some form of Stigma and discrimination and those co-infected with TB face double stigma, rejection and isolation in communities.

“Ending HIV-related stigma and discrimination in all their forms is key in achieving SDGs (2.3) and the promise of leaving no one behind,” she said.

According to her, whereas the government has made intentional and progressive efforts toward confronting HIV-related stigma and discrimination, some members of the public continue to fuel the same through abuse of social media platforms.

“In 2024, a prominent public figure, shared his opinion on a WhatsApp group where he commented that “the best way to eradicate HIV/AIDS is to stigmatize the positive ones so that the negative people will take extra measures to protect themselves” He said people living with HIV should be handled/treated the same way the COVID patients were being treated,” Nayiga said.

She said that Uganda’s HIV prevalence rate is 5.8% and approximately 1400 persons are living with HIV – a notable number of Ugandan citizens whose rights must be protected.

The Civil Society Organizations and the HIV coalition want the public to recognize the right of Persons Living with HIV to protection from stigma and discrimination, avoid perpetrating Human Rights violations by posting, sharing or promoting statements that discriminate against Persons Living with HIV, and collectively call out perpetrators and condemn stigma & Discrimination.

They also challenged the law enforcement agencies to enforce laws that protect Persons living with HIV and prosecute perpetrators as a sound warning to the generales of their Hornform to Human Rights standards enjoyable by all Ugandans regardless of their HIV status.

They called on the Government to intensify the implementation of the anti-stigma policies and campaigns to promote Dignity and Respect for People Living with HIV.

