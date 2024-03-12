Nile Breweries Ltd (NBL) has won the Silver Award in the prestigious 2023/24 Employer of the Year (EYA) Awards organised by the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE).

The awards held at Speke Resort Munyonyo under the theme “Employer competitiveness post Covid” sought to measure Employer Competitiveness post COVID-19 in three main areas of managerial processes, resources and impact on company performance.

NBL’s Country People Lead, Martha Nalubega said that the achievement highlights the brewery’s commitment to employee welfare and growth and is a reflection of the brewery’s supportive, inclusive, and empowering culture. She extended her gratitude to all NBL employees for their hard work and dedication, as well as to Managing Director – Adu Rando for his strategic leadership and guidance.

Our longstanding tradition of investing in our employees’ development, providing continuous training programs especially through our online platform-ABI University, competitive benefits, fostering a supportive work culture, and upholding diversity, equity, and inclusion has been pivotal in our success,” Said Nalubega

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to being the employer of choice in Uganda as we créate a future with more cheers. Our employees are at the core of everything we do. We strive to create a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

MTN Uganda emerged as the overall winner bagging the Gold award. Other winners included, Quality Chemical-Cipla in the Disability Inclusion award, NUPIDU won the Best Non-Governmental Organisation and Carrefour won the Best Service Sector Award. Over 300 companies participated in the awards with over 1712 respondents. Douglas Opio, the Chief Executive Officer of FUE said that the awards recognise decent work and promote best business practices at the workplace.

Prof. Julius Kikooma, the Lead Consultant of the survey noted that the survey was measured in five aspects; Quality and Performance, Innovation, Risk and Compliance, Customer Experience as well as Workplace Culture. Overall, there were 15 winners in 14 categories including the Small and Medium Enterprise category and the agriculture sector among others.

The event was presided over by Mr. Luc Pirson, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Belgium. He noted that the Employer of the Year awards are a pre-requisite to advance an equitable society.

