KAMPALA – Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola on Monday handed over office to his deputy, Major General Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime.

This follows Ochola’s six-year contract expiration on March 4, 2024.

Thus was revealed by Fred Enanga, police Spokesperson.

“We want to inform the public that emeritus IGP John Martins Okoth Ochola has today handed over office following the expiry of his term.”

“We wish to inform the public that the outgoing IGP handed over the office to the Deputy Inspector of Police Major General Tumusiime Katsigazi who is the receiving officer pending the appointment of the inspector general of police,” he added during a presser on Monday.

Deputy IGP Katsigazi will serve in the acting role until the appointment of a new IGP.

